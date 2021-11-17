It's $21 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free with $25 or more.
- measures 18" x 13" x 3"
- oven safe up to 450°
- 20-lb. capacity
-
Expires 11/28/2021
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save $90 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Search "2912733" to find it for the same price in Stainless Steel.
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans w/ lids
- 5-quart stockpot w/ lid
- 9.5" sauté pan w/ lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
With over 170 items to choose from, prices start from $16 and include tagines, steamers, skillets, woks, saucepans, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.99.
- Pictured is the All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets 8" and 10" Set for $69.96 (low by $17).
Clip the on-page coupon to save $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wok is not dishwasher or oven safe.
- Sold by Wang Yuan JI US via Amazon.
- detachable handle
- 16-gauge (1.5mm) sturdy carbon steel
- safe for all cooktops, grill, and over fire
- Model: WYJ-JCYTG032
It's $49 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $100. Buy Now at Macy's
- dishwasher-safe
- safe for use w/ metal utensils
- includes 1.5-qt. covered saucepan, 3-qt. covered saucepan, 6-qt. stockpot, 3-qt. saute pan, 8" open fry pan, 10" open fry pan, steamer insert w/ handles, & stoneware casserole dish
You'd pay $12 more from Lodge direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- compatible with induction cooktops
- made in the USA
- Model: L9MWPLT
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 360° swivel base
- stain-resistant
- measures about 8.5" x 6.3" x 9.33"
Save on over 24,000 home items, from furniture, to small appliances, cookware, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 8-Qt. Dutch Oven for $90.99 ($169 off).
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Sign In or Register