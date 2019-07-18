Today only, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 11" x 18" Double Burner Griddle for $49.99. Coupon code "FLASH" knocks that to $15. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison it was $10 less in November, however that involved rebate hassles.) Buy Now
- oven-safe to 450°F
- nonstick interior
- aluminum body
- riveted handles
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $19.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- comes with a knife block
- 3.5" paring knife
- 4" utility knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" slicing knife
- six 4.5" steak knives
- 7" santoku knife
- 4.5" tomato knife
- shears
Amazon continues to offer the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2.50 off coupon to cut the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last week's mention and about $6 under what most stores are charging. Buy Now
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
Today only, Macy's offers the Crux 14-Piece Cutlery Set for $69.99. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $21. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $79 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- stamped stainless steel blades
- copper double-riveted handles with matte finish
- 4" paring knife
- 5" serrated utility knife
- 7" Santoku knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" sharpener
- Six 4.5" steak knives
- kitchen shears
- wooden block with copper accents
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 40% to 70% off a selection of home items via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
