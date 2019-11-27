Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Tools of the Trade Basics Nonstick 5-Quart Covered Chef's Pan
$8 after rebate $20
pickup at Macy's

That's $52 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this mail-in rebate to get this discount.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
  • oven-safe to 300°F
  • Expires 11/27/2019
