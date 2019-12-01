Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tools of the Trade 7.5-Quart Covered Wok
$8 $60
pickup at Macy's

That's a savings of $52 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Redeem this $12 mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • In-store pickup dodges the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • You can also pad your order to over $25 (before rebate) to bag free shipping.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Tools of the Trade
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register