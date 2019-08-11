New
Ends Today
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 7.5-Quart Covered Wok
$10 $60
pickup at Macy's

Ending today, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 7.5-Quart Covered Wok for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and tied with our mention from July as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

