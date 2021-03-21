New
Macy's · 45 mins ago
Tools of the Trade 6-Quart Carbon Steel Wok
$21 $25
Apply coupon code "SPRING" for a savings of $49 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
  • non-stick interior
  • chrome-plated, riveted handles
  • compatible with gas, electric, glass, and induction cooktops on low to medium heat
  • oven-safe to 300°F
  • Code "SPRING"
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 45 min ago
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Tools of the Trade
