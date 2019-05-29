Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 4-Quart Soup Pot with Steamer Insert in Hard Anodized or Stainless Steel for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $40 off and tied with our April mention as the lowest price we could find. Rebate expires June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • stem vent lid
  • riveted handles
  • oven-safe to at least 300 degrees