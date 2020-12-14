New
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Tools of the Trade 3-Quart Everyday Pan
$10 $35
pickup

Save 71% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pick it up in the store to save $11 on shipping.
Features
  • measures about 9.5" D x 2.75" H
  • aluminum pan with nonstick interior
  • oven safe to 300°F (pan only)
  • dishwasher safe
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/18/2020
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Tools of the Trade
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register