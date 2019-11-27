Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Tools of the Trade 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$8 after rebate $45
pickup at Macy's

That's $2 under our May mention, $37 off list, and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Redeem this mail-in rebate to get this price.
  • In-store pickup dodges the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • 8", 9", and 11" nonstick frying pans
  • Expires 11/27/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
