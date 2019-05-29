Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 3-Piece Fry Pan Set for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $91095 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and tied with our March mention as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • includes 8", 9", and 11" nonstick frying pans,
  • aluminum construction
  • riveted handles