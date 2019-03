Today only, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 3-Piece Fry Pan Set for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts the price to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although it was $5 less November. It includes 8", 9", and 11" nonstick frying pans, all featuring aluminum construction and riveted handles.