Macy's · 34 mins ago
Tools of the Trade 22-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's

It's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (Free in-store pickup is also available.)
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
  • 3.5" paring knife with sheath
  • 5" utility knife with sheath
  • 5" Santoku knife with sheath
  • 3.5" serrated paring knife with sheath
  • 5" serrated utility knife with sheath
  • 7" Santoku knife with sheath
  • 8" slicing, bread, and chef's knives with sheaths
  • shears with sheath
  • 2 15.5" x 11.5" cutting mats
  • Expires 12/1/2019
    Published 34 min ago
