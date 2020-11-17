New
Tools of the Trade 22-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $65
free shipping w/ $25

That's a savings of $45 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $25 or more bag free shipping.
  • 3.5" paring knife with sheath
  • 5" utility knife with sheath
  • 5" Santoku knife with sheath
  • 3.5" serrated paring knife with sheath
  • 5" serrated utility knife with sheath
  • 7" Santoku knife with sheath
  • 8" slicing, bread, and chef's knives with sheaths
  • shears with sheath
  • two 15.5" x 11.5" cutting mats
  • Expires 11/29/2020
