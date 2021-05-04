Tools of the Trade 16-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set for $38

Apply coupon code "MOM" to take $87 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- BPA-free
- hand wash
- includes 3.8-qt., 2.9-qt., 2.4-qt., two 1.8-qt., 1.2-qt., 3-cup, and 1.9-cup containers with lids
Apply code "MOM" to save $49 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order over $25 to get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.
- non-stick interior
- chrome-plated handles
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and induction cooktops on low to medium heat
- oven-safe to 300°
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Are you tired of your crumby toaster? Do you want an appliance with superpowers? Well, let go of your Eggos because we have a deal for you. Apply coupon code "MOM" to save 10% of your hard earned dough, and at the lowest price we could find by $28, that's some serious bread. Buy Now at Macy's
- removable crumb tray w/ reminder
- measures 11.65" L x 6.13" W x 8.4" H
- exclusive diamond-shaped heating system
- 5 food settings for toasting breads, bagels, English muffins, waffles, & toaster pastries
- Model: R180
Applying coupon code "MOM" snags this ice cream maker for $10 under what most other major retailers charge. Buy Now at Macy's
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
From classic movie poster designs to absolutely adorable The Child (who really wants to call him Grogu?) t-shirts, and everything else in the galaxy, there are tees for Star Wars fans of all ages. Plus, you'll save and additional 25% when you apply coupon code "MOM". Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Star Wars Men's Classic Retro Circle Movie Poster for or $18.74 after code ($6 off).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Coupon code "MOM" cuts the jacket to $44.99 ($405 off) and the pants to $30 ($160 off). That's a complete wool blend suit for just $74.99. Shop Now at Macy's
- Available in Light Blue Windowpane.
It's $10 under last week's mention, $40 under list ,and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
