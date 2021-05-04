Tools of the Trade 16-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set for $38
Macy's · 5 hrs ago
Tools of the Trade 16-Piece Plastic Food Storage Container Set
$38 $45
free shipping

Apply coupon code "MOM" to take $87 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • BPA-free
  • hand wash
  • includes 3.8-qt., 2.9-qt., 2.4-qt., two 1.8-qt., 1.2-qt., 3-cup, and 1.9-cup containers with lids
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "MOM"
  • Expires 5/10/2021
    Published 5 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Tools of the Trade
Mother's Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register