Macy's · 39 mins ago
$20 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- comes with a knife block
- 3.5" paring knife
- 4" utility knife
- 8" chef's knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" slicing knife
- six 4.5" steak knives
- 7" santoku knife
- 4.5" tomato knife
- shears
Details
Comments
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 1 day ago
Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Cutlery Organizer in Gray for $9.99. Clip the $2 off coupon to cut the price to $7.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's about $6 under what most stores are charging.
Update: The coupon is now for $2.50 off, so the final price is $7.49. Buy Now
Tips
- Macy’s currently offers the same deal via coupon code “JULY” with in-store pickup.
Features
- measures 15.5" x 4.5" x 2.25"
- individual stacked compartments with cutlery icons
- non-slip feet on base
- Model: 85119
IKEA · 2 wks ago
IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set
$5 $10
$5 pickup at IKEA
IKEA offers the IKEA Mopsig 16-Piece Flatware Set for $4.99. Opt for $5 Click & Connect pickup to avoid the $9.99 shipping fee. Similar sets are around $10. Buy Now
Tips
- Ordering via Click & Connect nets a $5 IKEA gift card for free
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife
$49 $98
free shipping
Kyoku via Amazon offers the Kyoku 8.5" Damascus Kiritsuke Chef Knife for $97.99. Coupon code "KYOKUKYK" to drop the price to $49. With free shipping, that's tied with our March mention, $49 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- full tang
- includes sheath and case
Walmart · 1 wk ago
The Pioneer Woman 14-Piece Cutlery Set
$40 $59
free shipping
Walmart offers The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Set in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- 1 8" chef's knife, bread knife, and sharpening steel
- 1 6" Nakiri knife
- 1 5" utility knife
- 6 4.5" steak knives
- 1 3.5" paring knife
- 1 pair of kitchen shears
- Model: 121205.14R
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 13 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Tools of the Trade 7.5-Qt. Covered Wok
$10 $60
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 7.5-Quart Covered Wok for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
