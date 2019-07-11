New
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 15-Piece Cutlery Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • comes with a knife block
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • 4" utility knife
  • 8" chef's knife
  • 8" bread knife
  • 8" slicing knife
  • six 4.5" steak knives
  • 7" santoku knife
  • 4.5" tomato knife
  • shears
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's Tools of the Trade
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register