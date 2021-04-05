New
Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$38 $120
That's a $7 drop from our mention from four days ago, $82 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 8" fry pan
  • flower steamer
  • dishwasher safe
  • 9.5" sauté pan with lid
  • 5-quart stockpot with lid
  • 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
  • large spoon, slotted turner, and pasta server
  • Expires 4/12/2021
