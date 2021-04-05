That's a $7 drop from our mention from four days ago, $82 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- dishwasher safe
- 9.5" sauté pan with lid
- 5-quart stockpot with lid
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
- large spoon, slotted turner, and pasta server
Expires 4/12/2021
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 under our mention from last November, $550 off, and the lowest price we've seen. (Similar sets cost around $500 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Macy's
- 10" fry pan
- 2-quart covered saucepan
- 3-quart covered sauté pan
- 6-quart covered stockpot
Shop discounted cookware, bakeware, and more. (Prices are as marked.) Shop Now at Le Creuset
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dish 2-Pack for $50 ($17 off).
- Orders of $99 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $5.99.
Save on over 170 cookware items from big brands such as All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub, Lodge, Greenpan, and more. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Eiffel Tower 8-oz. Petite Cocotte With Lid for $19.96 (low by $6).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- oven safe up to 350°F
- dishwasher safe
- soft touch riveted handle
- Model: EHKB-9130
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
That's $6 under our February mention, $55 off, and the best we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Brown Leather.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
That's $2 under our February mention, $52 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also a great deal on a flatware service for 8.) Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Adventure or Capri Frost patterns.
- dishwasher-safe
- 18/0 stainless steel
- 3-piece hostess set and full service for 8
- Model: 5159009
