Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $30
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$30 $120
free shipping

It's $90 under list and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • dishwasher safe
  • stainless steel w/ glass lids
  • includes 1.5-qt. saucepan with lid, 2.5-qt. saucepan with lid, 5-qt. stockpot with lid, 9.5" sauté pan with lid, 8" fry pan, flower steamer, large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cookware Macy's Tools of the Trade
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register