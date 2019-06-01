Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set in Nonstick Black or Stainless Steel for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our expired mention from six days ago, $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw this for only $5 less last Black Friday.) Deal ends June 2. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
  • 5-quart stockpot with lid
  • 9.5" sauté pan with lid
  • 8" fry pan
  • flower steamer
  • large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server