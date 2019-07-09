New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set
$30 $120
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set in Stainless Steel or Nonstick Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago (which required in-store pickup), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
  • 5-quart stockpot with lid
  • 9.5" sauté pan with lid
  • 8" fry pan
  • flower steamer
  • large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Tools of the Trade
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register