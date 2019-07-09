New
$30 $120
free shipping
Today only, Macy's offers the Tools of the Trade 13-Piece Cookware Set in Stainless Steel or Nonstick Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago (which required in-store pickup), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids
- 5-quart stockpot with lid
- 9.5" sauté pan with lid
- 8" fry pan
- flower steamer
- large spoon, slotted turner, & pasta server
Details
Comments
-
New
ProozyFit · 2 hrs ago
Yeti Coolers and Accessories at ProozyFit:
15% off
free shipping
ProozyFit takes 15% off a selection of Yeti coolers, tumblers, and accessories via coupon code "DN15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
$10 $45
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Fry Pan Set in Black for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to cut that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our December mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set today.) Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- includes 8", 10.5", and 12" pans
- dishwasher-safe
- oven-safe to 350°F
Target · 1 mo ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker
$10 $60
free shipping
Macy's offers the T-Fal Culinaire 5-Quart Nonstick Aluminum Jumbo Cooker in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop that to $9.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- oven-safe to 350°F
- aluminum base
- dishwasher-safe
New
Macy's · 47 mins ago
Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo
$6 $40
free shipping
Macy's offers the Club Room Men's Stripe Performance Polo in several colors ( Fire pictured) for $5.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago (which also required pickup), $34 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this polo. Deal ends July 9. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Sale:
No-Minimum Free Shipping
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. That's the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Tips
- You can also take an extra 10% to 25% off select items via coupon code "JULY" or $10 off orders of $25 or more via "JULY25". (Black Friday in July sale items are excluded.)
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket
$54 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (Asphalt Grey / Zinnia Orange pictured) for $54 with free shipping. Taking into account that shipping usually adds $10.95, that's a savings of $20 altogether. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
