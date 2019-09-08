New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tools of the Trade 10" Aluminum Open Fry Pan
$12 $30
pickup at Macy's

It's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • non=stick interior for low-fat cooking
  • 0ven safe to 300 degrees
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Tools of the Trade
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register