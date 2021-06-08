Tools at eBay: Up to 70% off
New
eBay · 13 mins ago
Tools at eBay
up to 70% off
free shipping

Save on over 1,900 discounted tools, including brands such as Makita, Porter-Cable, Milwaukee, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Makita 3/4" Variable-Speed Hammer Drill for $64.99 ($34 less than a new model).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events eBay
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register