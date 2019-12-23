Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Tools-2-Go 83-Piece Automotive Tool Set w/ Roll-Up Pouch
$38 $70
free shipping

That's a $32 savings off list price.

  • sold by Toolsmith Direct via eBay
Features
  • spline style sockets that fit SAE and metric nuts and bolts
  • double-sided open-end wrenches and an adjustable wrench
  • bit driver and 20 bits
  • includes LED work light, electrical tape, and more
