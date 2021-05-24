Tool and Accessory Sale at Walmart: Discounts on dozens of items
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tool and Accessory Sale at Walmart
Discounts on dozens of items
free shipping w/ $35

Find discounts here on power tools, hand tools, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Walmart

  • Pictured is the Stalwart 123-Pc. Steel Hand Tool Kit w/ Case for $29.95 ($4 off).
  • Shipping adds $5.99 or get free shipping on orders of the $35 or more.
