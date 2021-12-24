Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
-
Published 39 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- fully lockable
- magnetic door latches
- scratch & stain resistant powder-coating finish
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
It's $89 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- ventilated
- lockable
- 75-cubic feet storage space
- made from galvanized steel sheets
- Model: TXDJ20210709W23030324
It's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping.
- It's available at this price in Cement.
- each measures 15" x 12-5/8" x 24"
- Model: 2630-6A
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Sign In or Register