Shop a variety of power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup on items below $45 to save the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCK661D1M1 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $449 ($150 off).
-
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
It's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 24-piece set. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel
- 13 wear-resistant steel sockets
- 3-way ratchet screwdriver
- ratchet wrench and coupler driver
- Model: DS-WBS-28
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Sign In or Register