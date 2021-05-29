Too Faced Enchanted Advent Calendar 12-Piece Beauty Gift Set for $34
Nordstrom Rack · 27 mins ago
Too Faced Enchanted Advent Calendar 12-Piece Beauty Gift Set
$34 $100
free shipping w/ $89

It's $66 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 qualify for free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
  • Lip Injection Extreme
  • Better Than Sex Mascara
  • Damn Girl! Mascara
  • Better Than Sex Easy Glide Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
  • Deluxe Hangover Pillow Cream
  • Deluxe Primed & Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer
  • Deluxe Fruit Cocktail Blush Duo; Apricot In The Act
  • Clover Enamel Pin and Heart Enamel Pin
  • Deluxe Peach Lip Balm
  • Deluxe Primed & Poreless Pore Banishing Blurring Face Primer
  • Shadow Insurance Anti-Crease Eyeshadow Primer
