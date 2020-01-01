Open Offer in New Tab
GameStop · 50 mins ago
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered for PS4, Xbox One, and PC
Preorder for $40 w/ Demo Access + Mini Fingerboard
"I won't quit skating until I am physically unable." 20 years after the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, we get to put Tony's quote to the test, with rescanned skaters at their current ages pulling ollies, 180 kickflips, Tony's legendary 900, wall plants, and dad jokes. Buy Now at GameStop

  • It is scheduled to release September 4 of this year.
  • Preorders include access to a demo of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater's Warehouse (release date currently unknown) and a bonus Tony Hawk Mini Fingerboard from Gamestop.
  • It's also available on PC via the Epic Game Store for the same price, but without the bonus fingerboard.
  • Vicarious Visions has compiled a soundtrack teaser for the arduous wait.
