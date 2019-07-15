Eyedictive offers the Tony Hawk Men's Classic Teardrop Aviator Sunglasses in Black or Gunmetal for $26. Coupon code "DEALNEWS10" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
- frames allow for prescription customization
- includes storage case
- Model: TH2005
Ashford takes up to 76% off a selection of Oakley and Ray-Ban men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses, cutting the prices to $59.99. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Buy Now
watchgooroo via eBay offers the Ray-Ban Unisex RB3596 Lightforce Sunglasses in Black/Red for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68.
Update: The price has dropped to $56.99. Buy Now
- 100% UV protection
Daily Steals offers a selection of Ray-Ban men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSRBAN" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $110 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $99.99. Coupon code "DSOKLY" drops that to $79.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $103 off list price. Buy Now
Eyedictive offers the Nike Fly Matte Sport Sunglasses in Matte Black/ Silver Flash for $48. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts the price to $34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
- silver flash lenses
- 100% UV protection
- storage pouch
