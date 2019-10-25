New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tonka Steel Trencher Vehicle
$14 $22
pickup at Walmart

That's $2 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon and Target charge the same price.
  • moveable scoop and dump bucket
  • measures 17.5" x 5" x 8.8"
1 comment
FastZX6R
Same price at Amazon with free prime shipping for prime members
26 min ago