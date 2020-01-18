Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Tom's of Maine Deodorant 2.25-oz. 6-Pack
$5 $25
pickup at Walmart

That's about $25 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • Available in Deep Forest
  • No aluminum
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Personal Care Walmart Tom's of Maine
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
mememe
Read the recent customer reviews on Amazon. Seems a formula change may be the reason for this "bargain": https://www.amazon.com/...JYU?th=1#customerReviews
35 min ago