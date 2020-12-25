It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- They're available in Brown.
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop and save on a selection of shoes for the whole family in what is the biggest straight discount sale we've seen from them. Shop Now at TOMS Surprise Sale
- Pictured are the Toms Women's Red Plaid Felt Alpargata for $14.97 (a low by $30).
- Shipping adds $5.99, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
It's $37 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Dark Grey.
- If the item you buy costs less than $50 and you return it, the store will deduct a $6.50 restocking fee.
That's $60 under the list price. Buy Now at Shoebacca
- Available in Desert Taupe at this price.
Get deep discounts on men's and women's shoes. Click here to access the women's sale. Shop Now at Cole Haan
- All sales are final. Items cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured are the Cole Haan Men's Grand Plus Essex Wedge Oxfords for $29.99 ($120 off).
- Members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Shop and save on shoes from Asics, Brooks, Hoka, Nike, and more. Shop Now at JackRabbit
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Hoka One One Men's Bondi 6 Running Shoe for $112.98 (a low by $7).
Women's T-shirts start at $9.95, men's gloves from $6.95, men's shoes from $24.95, and more. Shop Now at Shoebacca
- Pictured is the adidas Men's Crazy 1 ADV CK Lace Up Sneakers for $49.95. That's $80 off.
Save on kids', women's, and men's Birkenstocks from $14.97. Shop Now at Birkenstock
- This deal is for Birkenstock members so you'll need to create an account to access the sale. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Birkenstock Men's Medina Sandals pictured for $55 ($55 off).
That beats last weeks mention, which only saw discounts up to 40%. Save on men's, women's, and kids' clothing, shoes, and accessories from labels like Versace, Stella McCartney, Fendi, and Gucci. Shop Now at Nordstrom
You'd pay at least $2 more at stores like Sephora, Ulta, Belk, and more. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- Pictured is the Clinique Men Daily Intense Hydration Starter Kit for $12.75 (low by $2).
- Combination oily to oily kit
- Daily age repair kit
- Daily Hydration Starter kit
If you spend $175 on Nordstrom gift cards, you'll also get a $25 promotional gift card for free. Alternatively, you'll get a free $50 promotional gift card if you spend $300 or more on gift cards. You'll receive the promo card on January 1 and it's good through January 31. Shop Now at Nordstrom
- If you choose a physical card, you'd need to pay $10 for 2-day shipping to get it there by Christmas. Expedited shipping usually arrives in 2 business days if ordered before 4:00 pm PST.
Spend $300 on Nordstrom gift cards for your loved ones and bag a bonus $50 gift card for free! Now you'll have presents for everyone on your list -- including you. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- The bonus gift card will arrive via email by January 1 and is good through January 31.
Sign In or Register