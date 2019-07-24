- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Toms Men's TRVL Lite Slip-On Shoes in Navy for $39.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Converse offers its Converse Unisex Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colors Low-Top Shoes in several colors (Blue Hero pictured) for $25 via coupon code "COLOR". Plus, Converse members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $4 less in January. They're available in select men's sizes from 3 to 13 and women's sizes 5 to 15. Buy Now
Joe's New Balance Outlet takes 65% off select New Balance men's and women's shoes via coupon code "ODDSNENDS" as part of its Odds n' Ends Sale. (The coupon applies to the original retail price.) Plus, the same coupon bags free shipping. Shop Now
Finish Line offers the Nike Men's Air Jordan 1 Retro Basketball Shoes in Black for $55. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $7 shipping fee. That's $35 under the best price we've seen for this style and a current low, also by $35. Buy Now
Clarks takes an extra 40% off select men's, women's and kids' shoes for its Summer Clearance Sale via coupon code "FORTY". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That's the best extra discount we've seen from Clarks this year. Some exclusions may apply.
Update: Shipping is now $6. Order of $50 or more yield free shipping Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans with prices starting at $22.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, otherwise orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
