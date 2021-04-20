New
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Tomodachi Jewels 13-Piece Knife Set w/ Kitchen Shears
$26 $65
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • Six knives, six blade sheaths / guards, and one set of shears.
  • Ergonomic soft grip handles
  • Durable stainless steel blades have nonstick resin coatings
  • Hand wash
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register