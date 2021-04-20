That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Macy's
- Six knives, six blade sheaths / guards, and one set of shears.
- Ergonomic soft grip handles
- Durable stainless steel blades have nonstick resin coatings
- Hand wash
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- ABS handle
- dishwasher safe
- Model: UK63C
That's the lowest price we could find by $8 and ithe second best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, bread knife, and chef's knife
- 6 steak knives, kitchen shears, and honing steel
- full tang stainless steel blades
- hardwood storage block
- triple-rivet handles
- dishwasher safe
- Model: 17571-015
Apply coupon code "RIBHR3RG" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yosfo via Amazon.
- 8" chef knife
- 8" bread knife
- 7" santoku knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- 5" utility knife
- stainless steel 3Cr14 blades
It's the best price we could find in any color by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- white faux marble-finish handles
