Macy's · 49 mins ago
$20 $40
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Zip-Front Polo Top in several colors (Bright White pictured) for $19.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XXL
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 49 min ago
Macy's · 21 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit
$100 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse · 5 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat
$35 $300
free shipping
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$29 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $28.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes L only
Jomashop · 3 wks ago
Oakley Sunglasses
up to $68 off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 68% off a selection of men's, women's, and unisex sunglasses with prices starting at $57.99. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS". (Shipping normally adds $5.99.)
Update: Prices now start at $59.99. Shop Now
Sierra · 2 days ago
Sierra Epic Summer Clearance Sale:
Up to 93% off
free shipping w/ $89
Sierra takes up to 93% off a range of apparel, gear, and accessories during its Epic Clearance Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $89 or more bag free shipping via coupon code "SHIP89". Discounted items include camping gear, boots, jackets, and shoes. Shop Now
PUMA · 16 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Socks Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
PUMA takes an extra 30% off select PUMA Men's Socks Multipacks via coupon code "EXTRA30", with prices starting from $4.89. Plus all orders receive free shipping. Deal ends July 10. Shop Now
PUMA · 17 hrs ago
PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers
$21 $65
free shipping
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Vista Sneakers in Cordovan or Olivine for $29.99. Coupon code "EXTRA30" drops them to $20.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- They're available in select sizes from 7 to 12.
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
free shipping
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants
$15 $50
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo
$21 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Denim Men's Zidane Regular-Fit Logo Polo in White for $21.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Pinstripe Suit
$110 $495
free shipping
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Pinstripe Suit in Blue for $109.99 with free shipping. That's $385 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Plaid Sport Coat
$60 $295
free shipping
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Plaid Sport Coat in Red/White for $59.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8, although most sellers charge close to $100. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 36 to 48
