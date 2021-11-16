It's $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- They're available in Blue / White in sizes 12, 14, and 18 only.
- cotton / elastane
- 5" inseam
That's $8 under our July mention and $47 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- cotton / elastane
It's a savings of $47 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- They're available in Shell Coral or Iconic Yellow.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- cotton / elastane
There are discounts on shorts, jeans, and pants suitable for fall trekking in this sale. Shop Now at Marmot
- Pictured are the Marmot Men's Portal Pants for $62.99 (a $12 low)
It's $35 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Aeropostale
- In several colors (Deep Lichen Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $5 or is free with orders over $50.
That's $26 under what you'd pay to have them shipped from Nautica direct. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Noon Blue pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders over $25 get free shipping.)
That is a savings of $8 off the list price, and the absolute lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors and sizes at this price (Black pictured).
Treat yourself and the rest of the family to a stylish winter coat. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pick up, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Hawke & Co. Men's Diamond Quilted Jacket in Carbon for $29.99 ($70 off).
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 360° swivel base
- stain-resistant
- measures about 8.5" x 6.3" x 9.33"
Save $100 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- In several colors Blue/Navy pictured).
- hypoallergenic polyester fiberfill
- machine-washable
Save on over 24,000 home items, from furniture, to small appliances, cookware, bedding, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Round 8-Qt. Dutch Oven for $90.99 ($169 off).
Save at least $18 and get the best price we could find. Shop Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Midnight pictured).
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $59 or more.
- includes packable bag
