Macy's · 50 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Dress
$59 $139
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Dress in Dark Blue for $69.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops it to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $90 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now

  • Available in sizes from 2 to 18
  • Code "JULY"
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
