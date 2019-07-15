Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Dress in Dark Blue for $69.99. Coupon code "JULY" drops it to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $90 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago (which required pickup) as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- Available in sizes from 2 to 18
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Women's Pearl-Embellished Sheath Dress in Cream Multi for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 2 to 14
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Today only, as one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Sweaterweight Ultra Loft Hooded Packable Puffer Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $39.99 with free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes S to XXL
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Stripe Slim Fit Sport Coat in Tan Stripe or Blue Stripe for $34.99. Plus, Perfect Fit rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $35 under our January mention, $265 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 44 to 46
Sign In or Register