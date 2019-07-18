Macy's · 59 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch
$33 $65
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch in Pink for $48.75. opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Update: The price has dropped to $32.50. Buy Now

Features
  • Silicone strap
  • Stainless steel case
  • Water resistant to 100 feet
