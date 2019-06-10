New
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Side-Stripe Skinny Jeans in Starstruck Wash 233 for $44.99. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $45 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 2 to 18
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jeans at Macy's
from $35
pickup at Macy's
Best savings we've seen this year
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jeans with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "FRIEND". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's some of the best prices we've seen for Tommy Hilfiger men's jeans this year. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Denim Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 (pictured, $35 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 ($35 off)
Walmart · 3 wks ago
2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans
$20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers 2 Pairs of George Men's Regular Fit Jeans in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.84. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. At $9.92 per pair, that's tied with our April mention and a great per-pair price for a pair of jeans. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in select sizes from 29x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
$15 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in Boysenberry for $14.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Features
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 36 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Style & Co. Style & Co Petite Women's Curvy Skinny Jeans
$13
pickup at Macy's
That's $36 off and the best price we could find
Macy's offers the Style & Co. Women's Petite Curvy-Fit Skinny Boyfriend Jeans in Rodeo for $12.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. They're available in petite sizes from 2 to 16.
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Arizona Jeans Arizona Men's Skinny Fit Jeans
$13 $50
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Skinny Fit Jeans in Light Crackle Wash for $17.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (free same-day pickup may be available, depending on ZIP). That's $37 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29x30 to 40x34
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt
$21
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt in Chinese Red or Lemon for $21.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
