It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Ruffled Dress in Sky Captain/Ivory for $74.63. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $49.75. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Linen Dress in Sky Captain or Pebble for $65.70. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we could find,
Update: The price has dropped to $43.80. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Colorblocked Tank Midi Dress in Sky Captain or Scarlet for $53.70. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $35.80. Buy Now
Macy's discounts select Tommy Hilfiger women's dresses with prices starting from $26.63. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders over $75.
Update: Prices now start at $19.80. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
T-Shell via Amazon offers the Mixfeer Women's Strappy Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets in four colors (Burgundy pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "LMXZZZZT" drops it to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our February mention, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Viigoods via Amazon offers the CakCton Women's Casual Swing Dress with Pockets in several colors (Black pictured) for $15.98. Coupon code "CakCtonDeal" cuts the price to $9.43. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts over 45,000 items during its 1-Day Sale. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders over $49 get free shipping. Deal ends August 10. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Suit in Blue Plaid for $69.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $42 under the lowest price we could find for a comparable Tommy Hilfiger suit elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tennis Bomber Jacket in Collection Blue for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Davidson Flat Sandals in Grey for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
