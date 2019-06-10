New
Ends Today
Macy's · 58 mins ago
$42
pickup at Macy's
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Cotton Printed Button-Down Shirt in Cornell Orchidea- Mandarin Multi for $59.50. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that price to $41.65. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes XS to XXL
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt
$21
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Classic Fit Trey Stripe Shirt in Chinese Red or Lemon for $21.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $38 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 4 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Father's Day Sale at Macy's
25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Save on shirts, t-shirts, shorts, and more
Macy's takes 25% off a selection of Tommy Hilfiger items during its Father's Day Sale. Plus, cut an extra 30% off many items via coupon code "FRIEND". (Eligible items are marked.) Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $75 or more to bag free shipping. A couple of best bets, both with prices after "FRIEND":
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's 10" Cargo Shorts for $34.65 ($20 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Custom Fit Linen Blend Porter Shirt for $34.99 (pictured, $25 off)
Columbia · 3 wks ago
Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew
$15 $28
free shipping
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Rugged Ridge Long Sleeve Crew in Elderberry Heather (pictured)
or New Cinder Heather for $14.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's a buck under our September mention of a different color and the lowest in-stock price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Tips
- At Amazon, search "B076X7J63Z" to find select sizes (in limited quantity) for slightly less
Features
- It's available in sizes from S to XL
Target · 7 hrs ago
Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt
$5
pickup at Target
Target offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Polo Shirt in several styles (Standard Fit Navy Voyage pictured) for $5. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's at least half off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to 5X
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack
$13
pickup at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $3
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's Fresh IQ Tagless Tank Top 7-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $3. They're available in select sizes S to XL.
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Tiger Patch Button-Down Shirt
$43 $125
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Tiger Patch Shirt in Navy/Yellow for $42.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 3 hrs ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for
$30$20 (low by $6)
Macy's · 4 days ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat
$44 $295
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket
$44 $129
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Coastal Yacht Jacket in Navy/Lemon for $44.03. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $85 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XXL
Ends Today
Macy's · 2 days ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jeans at Macy's
from $35
pickup at Macy's
Best savings we've seen this year
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger Men's Jeans with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "FRIEND". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's some of the best prices we've seen for Tommy Hilfiger men's jeans this year. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Denim Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 (pictured, $35 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Jeans for $34.99 ($35 off)
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket
$44 $295
pickup
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Corduroy Suit Jacket in Tan or Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $251 off and the best price we've seen for a TH suit jacket. (I've dealt with thousands of deals in my time and believe you me, this is a big deal.) Buy Now
Features
- Available in S, R, and L sizes from 38 to 50
Sign In or Register