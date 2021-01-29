New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix and Match Bath Towel Collection
from $4
free shipping w/ $25

Get up to $2 below our mention from last week when you apply code "SALE" to get an extra 20% discount. Shop Now at Macy's

  • 13" x 13" washcloth drops to $3.84 ($4 low).
  • 16" x 26" hand towel for $5.76 ($6 low).
  • 30" x 54" bath towel for $8.64 ($11 low).
  • Available in several colors in stripes or solids.
  • Opt for pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free with orders of $25 or more.
  • Code "SALE"
  • Expires 2/1/2021
  • Popularity: 4/5
