Macy's · 54 mins ago
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix and Match Bath Towel Collection
from $3
free shipping w/ $25

Save up to $12 on a selection of towels as Macy's One Day Sale unlocks the best prices we've seen so far this year. Shop Now at Macy's

  • 13x13" Cotton Washcloth for $2.80 ($5 off)
  • 16x26" Cotton Hand Towel for $4.20 ($8 off)
  • 30x54" Cotton Bath Towel for $6.30 (pictured, $12 off)
  • Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • Code "HOME"
  • Expires 2/8/2021
    Published 54 min ago
1 comment
lookn2it
When you click on the links, the site shows up as "Dangerous" in MS Edge.
4 days 3 hr ago