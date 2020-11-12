Save up to 66% off and get the best price we've seen for any of these sizes. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $3 (62% off).
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $4 (66% off).
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $7 (61% off).
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free with orders of $25 or more; pickup may also be available.
-
Expires in 10 hr
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Grey or White.
- Sold by Utopia Deals via Amazon.
- machine washable
- measures 16" x 19"
- made of 100% cotton fabric
Apply coupon code "SAVE15" for a 15% savings, which drops it to a total of $7 off list. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Medium Gray pictured).
- The same coupon code drops Washcloths to $2.11 and Hand Towels to $2.54.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee.
That's 15% off and about a buck per cloth. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Warm Stone pictured).
- each cloth measures 12" x 12"
- 100% cotton
- Model: ABDPWC12PKUS
Save on towels, bedding, sheet sets, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Scroll down to see these offers.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Scarlett 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set for $55.23. ($30 off)
Save on over 16,000 items including Christmas decor from $2, curtains from $7, kids' apparel from $7, throw pillows from $9, women's apparel from $10, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- If you're shopping outside of this sale, use coupn "SALE" to take an extra 15% to 20% off select items.
Save on a wide selection of toys for all ages. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the FAO Schwarz Toy Magnetic Tile and Truck Set for $19.99 ($20 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Bag the lowest prices of the season on thousands of items, including sofas, rugs, decor, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ladlow 65" Fabric Loveseat for $379. ($510 off)
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Save on bedding, towels, cookware, kitchen items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
That's $59 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Ivory (Search "10764622" to find it in Chino.)
Sign In or Register