Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix and Match Bath Towel Collection
from $2
free shipping w/ $25

Each size is at least $6 and up to $12 off list – the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at Macy's

  • The prices:
    • Washcloths for $1.99 ($6 off)
    • Hand towels for $3.99 ($8 off)
    • Bath towels for $5.99 ($12 off)
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; or pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping.
  • Expires 12/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
