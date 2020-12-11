Each size is at least $6 and up to $12 off list – the best prices we've seen. Shop Now at Macy's
- The prices:
- Washcloths for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Hand towels for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Bath towels for $5.99 ($12 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee; or pad your order to over $25 to get free shipping.
-
Expires 12/13/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Apply coupon code "YOUGET20" to save on these three towels and save between $4 and $7 off list. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Washcloths for
$1.99 ($4 off)$2.39 ($4 off)
- Hand Towel for
$2.39 ($6 off)$2.79 ($5 off)
- Bath Towel for
$2.79 ($7 off)$3.19 ($7 off)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more). Pickup availability will vary by ZIP.
Save up to 68% off a variety of towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" Washcloth for $4.99 ($11 off).
- 16" x 30" Hand Towel for $8.99 ($17 off).
- 30" x 56" Bath Towel for $11.99 ($24 off).
- 33" x 70" Bath Sheet for $22.99 ($45 off).
- Available in several colors (Jade pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Choose from bath towels, hand towel 2-packs, or washcloth 6-packs, at 27% off the list price. Buy Now at Target
- Available in several colors (Aqua pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
It's $19 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Stone Gray.
- 100% HygroCotton patented yarn
- includes 6 bath towels, 6 hand towels, & 6 wash cloths
- Model: AT17642_Stone G
Save sitewide on apparel for the whole family, shoes, jewelry, handbags, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Do your last-minute decorating and save on Christmas dinnerware, trees, wreaths, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the National Tree Company 24" Crestwood Spruce Wreath for $24.99 (low by $10).
Shop and save on fragrances for him or her, from Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry, and many more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Glam Jasmine Eau de Parfum 1-Oz. Spray for $40.80 ($19 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
That's $137 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Deal of the Day.
- It's available in several colors (Midnight pictured).
It's a huge discount at $158 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In several colors (Royal Combo pictured).
It's $91 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup to save an extra 10%.
- Available in Brown or Navy.
