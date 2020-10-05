Apply code "VIP" to save at least $5 and as much as $11 on these towels. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to get doge the $10.95 shipping free; otherwise shipping is free on orders over $25.
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $2.99.
- 16" x 26" hand towel for $5.24.
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $7.49.
Use coupon code "VIP" for a savings of up to $39 per towel. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $6.74 ($9 off)
- 16" x 30" hand towel for $11.24 ($15 off)
- 30" x 54" bath towel for $15.74 ($20 off)
- 35" x 70" bath sheet for $31.49 ($39 off)
- Pad your order over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Shop and save on comforters, bedding and sheet sets, towel sets, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $100 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
It's $8 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Linen pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders over $75.
- measures 13" x 13"
- fade resistant
Save on over 3,000 discounted items, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and bed and bath items. Narrow your selection using the discount range in the left hand sidebar. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders over $25 or opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, you'll pay $10.95.
Save on over 3,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save on coffee makers, espresso makers, coffee grinders, and milk frothers. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available, depending on the item and location.)
Save extra on a variety of clearance items, including apparel for the family, home items, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Sign In or Register