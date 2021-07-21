Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection from $3.20
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Tommy Hilfiger Modern American Cotton Mix & Match Bath Towel Collection
from $3.20
free shipping w/ $25

Enjoy savings of 60% off the list price. Shop Now at Macy's

Tips
  • 13" x 13" washcloth for $3.20 ($5 off).
  • 16" x 26" hand towel for $4.80 ($7 off).
  • 30" x 54" bath towel for $7.20 ($11 off).
  • Spend $25 for free shipping, or choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Available in several colors.
Features
  • absorbent cotton
  • machine washable
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 9 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Towels Macy's Tommy Hilfiger
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register