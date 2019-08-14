- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tanner Contrast-Stripe Polo in Chinese Red (pictured) or Bright Rose for $35.70. Coupon code "MEN" cuts that to $17.85. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $42 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Tamiami II Short Sleeve Shirt in several colors (Carbon pictured) for $19.12. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's tied with our June mention, $21 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kohl's discounts a selection of men's polo shirts with prices starting at $8.49 via coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid $8.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders over $75. Deal ends August 11. Shop Now
Macy's discounts select men's polo shirts with prices starting from $9.86. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's up to $49 off. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Coupon code "MEN" now drops it to $36. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Petes Boat Shoes in several colors (Navy pictured) for $47.99. Coupon code "MEN" drops that to $19.20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $26. Deal ends August 13. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tennis Bomber Jacket in Collection Blue for $33.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Davidson Flat Sandals in Grey for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
