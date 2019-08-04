- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Treetop pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $23.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in three colors (Sunset Red pictured) for $16.90. Plus Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Urban Pipeline Men's UltraFlex Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black Camo pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL" cuts that to $18.69. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Under Armour Men's Woven Graphic Shorts in several colors (Charcoal Dot Print pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DNDEAL" qualifies your order for free shipping. That ties last week's mention (which included a buck in Rakuten credit) and is the lowest price we could find now by $13 (outside of the mention below.) Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit TH Flex Stretch Suit Jacket in Gray/White Stripe for $89.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $71.99. With free shipping, that's $353 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Sleeveless Colorblock Sheath Dress in Navy/White/Coral for $69.99. Coupon code "WKND" cut that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Long-Sleeve Twain Gingham Check Classic Fit Shirt in Collection Blue or Navy for $29.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
