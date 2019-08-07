- Create an Account or Login
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's TH Flex Stretch 9" Shorts in several colors (Meadowbrook Blue pictured) for $19.03. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $5 under our expired mention from three days ago, $29 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Men's Premium Performance/Lounge Shorts for $6.49 with free shipping. That's $12 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's PFG Bonehead II Shorts in three colors (Sunset Red pictured) for $16.90. Plus Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Red Bluff Cargo Shorts in several colors (Graphite pictured) for $19.90. Coupon code "65SUM2019" cuts that to $15.92. Plus, Greater Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Kohl's offers the Urban Pipeline Men's UltraFlex Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black Camo pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BACK2SCHOOL" cuts that to $18.69. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Davidson Flat Sandals in Grey for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Big & Tall Slim Fit Suit in several colors (Blue pictured) for $104.99 with free shipping. That's at least $595 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dusted Skinny Jeans in Black for $28.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Women's Silicone Strap Watch in Pink for $48.75. opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $16 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $32.50. Buy Now
