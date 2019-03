Ending today, Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Sport Coat in several colors (Dark Green pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "VIP" drops it to. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago, $294 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It's available in select sizes from 36 to 46.